Eric Bischoff On Why He Thinks Hulk Hogan Got Booed On WWE Raw

On a special bonus episode of 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff talked about his belief that Hulk Hogan got booed while doing a promo segment at WWE Raw on Netflix premiere because he endorsed Donald Trump for US President in 2024 and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On Hulk Hogan getting booed at Raw: “You know, if you’re someone who hasn’t spent a lot of time in California — particularly LA or San Francisco — you’ve heard all the stories about how liberal it is and all that. But until you’ve been there and realize just how intensely liberal and Democrat California is, you might not think that that could possibly be the reason why Hulk got booed. But Hulk and Trump are kind of joined at the hip now, in the eyes of many. At least publicly, given Hulk’s involvement in — and of course, you’re gonna have some backlash in California. You can’t be shocked, you can’t be surprised. You could be disappointed, but you can’t be surprised.”

On a potential Brock Lesnar WWE return: “If this is a weather forecast, I’d say we’ve got a 40% chance of Brock coming our way soon.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit 83 Weeks with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.