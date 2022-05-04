wrestling / News

Various News: Final USA Network Airing Of WWE Evil Next Week, Hammerstone Smacks Richard Holliday In MLW Video

May 4, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Evil Image Credit: WWE

– Next week will be the final scheduled airing of WWE Evil on USA Network out of the current run. PWInsider reports that next week’s episode will feature The Miz and will be the last episode, with a Miz & Mrs. marathon following NXT on May 17th.

– MLW posted the following video of Alex Hammerstone smacking Richard Holliday at Intimidation Games, described as follows:

“Moments before his title fight, the World Champ took a moment to say hi to an old friend”

