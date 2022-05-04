wrestling / News
Various News: Final USA Network Airing Of WWE Evil Next Week, Hammerstone Smacks Richard Holliday In MLW Video
May 4, 2022 | Posted by
– Next week will be the final scheduled airing of WWE Evil on USA Network out of the current run. PWInsider reports that next week’s episode will feature The Miz and will be the last episode, with a Miz & Mrs. marathon following NXT on May 17th.
– MLW posted the following video of Alex Hammerstone smacking Richard Holliday at Intimidation Games, described as follows:
“Moments before his title fight, the World Champ took a moment to say hi to an old friend”
More Trending Stories
- CM Punk Trends On Twitter For His Pro-Women’s Rights Message Due To Imminent Danger of Supreme Court Overturning Roe v. Wade
- Cody Rhodes Would Like to Bring Back the ‘Winged Eagle’ WWE Championship
- Rumored Location and Venue For WWE Royal Rumble 2023
- Booker T on Ronda Rousey Forgetting Parts of Her Match Layouts, Rousey Taking Losses Now