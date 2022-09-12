FTR vs. Aussie Open Set For NJPW Royal Quest II Night 1

New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced an IWGP Tag Team Championship match between FTR and Aussie Open for night one of NJPW Royal Quest II. The event happens on October 1-2 at The Indoor Arena at Crystal Palace’s National Sports Center on Saturday, October 1 and Sunday, October 2. The announcement reads:

A huge match is official for night one of Royal Quest II as Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler, FTR will put the IWGP Tag Team Championships on the line for the first time against Aussie Open.

FTR seized the tag gold at Forbidden Door in a winners take all three way match against Roppongi Vice and the United Empire’s Great-O-Khan and Jeff Cobb. While Cobb and O-Khan have continued to try and fight for tag supremacy in Japan, Aussie Open had a more direct path to face the champions when they hit Nashville in July. Defeating FTR and Alex Zayne in a six man tag bout, a challenge was issued and formally accepted in a video message by the champions today.

At the first Royal Quest in 2019, Aussie Open challenged then IWGP Tag Team Champions the Guerrillas of Destiny and came up short. Will they be able to add IWGP to STRONG tag gold in London? Find out live in person!