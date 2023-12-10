wrestling / News
Highlights From Impact Final Resolution
December 10, 2023 | Posted by
Impact Wrestling has posted the highlight videos from last night’s Final Resolution PPV. You can see the clips below from the show, and check out our own Steve Cook’s review of the PPV here.
