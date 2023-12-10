wrestling / News

Highlights From Impact Final Resolution

December 10, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Impact Final Resolution

Impact Wrestling has posted the highlight videos from last night’s Final Resolution PPV. You can see the clips below from the show, and check out our own Steve Cook’s review of the PPV here.

