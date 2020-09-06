Highlights Of First Ever Tooth & Nail Match At AEW All Out (Pics, Video)

Big Swole defeated Britt Baker in the first-ever ‘Tooth & Nail’ match at tonight’s AEW All Out PPV. It was a cinematic match set in the office of Dr. Baker, where she tried to use novocaine to beat Swole only for it to backfire. You can follow along with our live coverage here.

The question is … What accent was Reba trying to do? and also, who did she think she was foolin'? Watch All Out tonight LIVE at 8/7c!

Order NOW via @DIRECTV, @FiteTV, @brlive & all other major PPV providers.#AEWAllOut pic.twitter.com/GRqqx5Q8I0 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) September 6, 2020