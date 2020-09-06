wrestling / News
Highlights Of First Ever Tooth & Nail Match At AEW All Out (Pics, Video)
Big Swole defeated Britt Baker in the first-ever ‘Tooth & Nail’ match at tonight’s AEW All Out PPV. It was a cinematic match set in the office of Dr. Baker, where she tried to use novocaine to beat Swole only for it to backfire. You can follow along with our live coverage here.
Damn right @SwoleWorld is here! #AEWAllOut
➡️ https://t.co/wrY0zFVEAS
🌍 https://t.co/s3LVN7S8G6 pic.twitter.com/PTv0sO8emz
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) September 6, 2020
Hey, Dr. @RealBrittBaker earned that diploma. Might as well use it! #AEWAllOut
➡️ https://t.co/wrY0zFE3Jk
🌍 https://t.co/s3LVN89K4G pic.twitter.com/pJioX1iiN8
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) September 6, 2020
Swinging neckbreaker from Dr. @RealBrittBaker! #AEWAllOut
➡️ https://t.co/wrY0zFE3Jk
🌍 https://t.co/s3LVN89K4G pic.twitter.com/quoTtsw390
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) September 6, 2020
See ya, Reba! @SwoleWorld #AEWAllOut
➡️ https://t.co/wrY0zFE3Jk
🌍 https://t.co/s3LVN89K4G pic.twitter.com/9OpR0WbIe4
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) September 6, 2020
The question is … What accent was Reba trying to do? and also, who did she think she was foolin'?
Watch All Out tonight LIVE at 8/7c!
Order NOW via @DIRECTV, @FiteTV, @brlive & all other major PPV providers.#AEWAllOut pic.twitter.com/GRqqx5Q8I0
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) September 6, 2020
.@SwoleWorld leaves the first ever #ToothandNail match victorious#AEWAllOut is available on all major providers, @brlive @FiteTV pic.twitter.com/w3eTShehBU
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) September 6, 2020
TOOTH & NAIL!
Watch #AEWAllOut NOW!
Order NOW via @DIRECTV, @FiteTV, @brlive & all other major PPV providers. pic.twitter.com/9wBz6Sammz
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) September 6, 2020
More Trending Stories
- More Wrestlers Comment on WWE Banning Third Party Platform Use: Maria Kanellis, Fred Rosser
- Chris Jericho Says NXT Losing to AEW Every Week Is ‘Embarrassing at This Point’
- Kevin Nash Comments on WWE Banning Third Party Platforms for Talents, Mentions Asking for ‘Health Insurance Coverage and Profit Sharing’
- Backstage Update on WWE Banning Superstars on Third Party Platforms, What Platforms Fall Under Policy