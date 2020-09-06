wrestling / News

Highlights Of First Ever Tooth & Nail Match At AEW All Out (Pics, Video)

September 5, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW All Out Big Swole Britt Baker

Big Swole defeated Britt Baker in the first-ever ‘Tooth & Nail’ match at tonight’s AEW All Out PPV. It was a cinematic match set in the office of Dr. Baker, where she tried to use novocaine to beat Swole only for it to backfire. You can follow along with our live coverage here.

AEW All Out, Joseph Lee

