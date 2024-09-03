Ilja Dragunov on WWE Raw Tournament Win: ‘I Prepare for Chaos’

– During last night’s WWE Raw, Ilja Dragunov picked up a huge win, beating Dragon Lee and Dominik Mysterio in an Intercontinental Championship Contender Tournament matchup. Dragunov now goes on to the finals set for next week. In a WWE digital exclusive video, Ilja Dragunov spoke to Cathy Kelley on the victory and preparing for chaos. Below are some highlights:

Ilja Dragunov on his Raw victory: “Well, I prepare for chaos. That’s what happens when you step into that ring, absolute chaos. But there’s one thing that I do better, or I’m just more courageous than other people are, is that I put myself into the position for damage. Because if these people think they got me, right? And they go for their final shot and they think they helped me and I catch them in that moment that I see, there’s sheer fear in their eyes.

That I got them and I dropped them, that is. That is beautiful.”

On facing three other Superstars in the finals next week: “I mean, I’m first of all happy about the victory today. Like, I’m very, very proud, and I’m very, very happy. But I honestly, this is not my moment to boast.

I had so many chances since I’m here. King of the ring tournament, I failed. The qualifying match for the money in the bank letter match, I failed. I had an intercontinental championship match, and I failed. The entire Braun feud, I failed. I feel myself like I’m right now at the bottom of the foot chain. But when you’re on the ground, there’s only one way back, and that is up. And one thing people will realize very fast about me is that I’m very, very dangerous when I’m hurt. And Braun, everything, everything that you did to me, I remember. And I will pay you back for every single thing, because now nothing’s gonna stop me. Thank you.”

On next week’s WWE Raw, Dragunov faces Jey Uso, Braun Strowman, and Pete Dunne in a Fatal 4-Way match. The winner will later go on to challenge Bron Breakker for the WWE Intercontinental Championship. Next week’s Raw will be held at the Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. The show will be broadcast live on USA Network at 8:00 pm EST.