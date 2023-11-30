Impact Wrestling Reportedly Offered Will Ospreay Seven-Figure Deal

As previously reported, Will Ospreay has signed with AEW and will start full-time with them once his NJPW deal expires in February. However, he was given another offer before he made his decision. PWInsider reports that Impact Wrestling made a “seven figure level offer” to Ospeay in an attempt to sign him for the returning TNA. The deal was described as “fantastic” and “massive.”

When Ospreay worked Impact events in Chicago last month, he said to be enjoying himself so much that talents believe he would be coming in full time. Ospreay’s comments about wanting to wrestle in a TNA ring added to that.

This is the second free agent Impact has tried to sign that ended up going elsewhere. It was previously reported that the company attempted to acquire CM Punk before he returned to WWE.