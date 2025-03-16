Jake Roberts Never Saw John Cena As Having the ‘It Factor’

On the latest episode of The Snake Pit with Jake Roberts, the WWE Hall of Famer talked about whether it was the right move for John Cena to turn heel, why he thinks Cena lacks IT factor and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On whether it was the right move for John Cena to turn heel: “Yeah, absolutely. Sure, why not? It’s time for a couple of reasons. Number one, Cody’s your top babyface now. So you gotta get those other guys out of there, so he’s the only one. And to turn him heel, he’ll he’s gonna wind up letting Cody over which is what they want.”

On whether Cena had the ‘It Factor’ like other top stars: “I don’t think he did. I don’t feel it, man. [It’s] nothing personal, but I just always struggle with him.”

On what he thinks Cena is missing: “Not really [anything specific]. Just doesn’t have that magic in him, man. You know, his interviews are okay and his work is was good, very good. But he didn’t have that ‘oomph.’ He had to work really hard.”

