Jeanie Buss on AJ Mendez’s Involvement In WOW, Hopes For A Live Tour

WOW – Women Of Wrestling launches its syndicated show this weekend, and owner Jeanie Buss recently talked about AJ Mendez’s involvement in the show and her hopes for a live tour. Buss spoke with TV Insider for a new interview, and you can check out some highlights below:

On her first memories of pro wrestling: “When I went to my first WOW match. That was the first live wrestling I had ever seen. It happened to be what they call a “hair match” where the loser has to shave their head in the ring. I was like, “This is blowing my mind.” I had never heard anything like it. The stakes were high. Ice Cold lost and had to shave her head. It was unbelievable. I loved it the first moment I saw it… I want to say it was 2001-2002. I had heard of GLOW [Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling] before that. It didn’t really capture my attention until I saw this in person. When David was putting on matches at the Forum and kept inviting me to come to see it, I was giving him every excuse in the book. I thought it would be this mud-wrestling or Jell-O wrestling or something that wouldn’t appeal to me. Then when I finally went to a match it all made sense. It all came together. I was hooked.”

On the negotiations to get the show on syndicated television: “In my career, I have watched the evolution of women becoming more commonplace in the sports business. When David and I were pitching this for five, six, and seven years, we literally sat in a meeting with television executives. They said, “Why do the women want to be wrestlers? Are they drug addicts? Are they single moms who have nothing else to do?” I said, “No, these are really great athletes who deserve to perform before an audience.” It took a while to find the right partner. Thankfully, Paramount was the right partner. When Wonder Woman came out, I remember sitting in the audience and the opening credits started. I just started crying because this was always the dream. That a strong female could carry a show and be center stage. Finally, entertainment has caught up and realized women in sports and athletics have a place in the marketplace.”

On AJ Mendez’s involvement: “She is so well-respected. She is articulate and so smart and fearless. The idea she saw something special in WOW. Her being able to commit was a validation of all the things we believed in and what we were doing and accomplishing. At first, we had to sell her. We had to let her know what it was we were doing. When she got it, she embraced it.”

On if she will appear on the show: “I usually stay in the background, but David McLane has a way of creating storylines. I’ll do anything to help this property be successful. If he deems that important, then absolutely. I’ll be there.”

On long-term goals for the company: “My dream is always to have a tour and take these women across the country. Take them globally. I want to reach as wide an audience as possible because that is really what the goal of WOW is. That’s what these women deserve.”

On what viewers can expect of the new WOW: “They can expect great storylines and in-depth character development. What I think I’m most proud of is the diversity of our cast. That every young girl will be able to see herself in our wrestlers. We have wonderful representation. It is wrestling, good versus evil, but what is important is it’s women fighting their own battles and standing up for what they believe in. Maybe what they believe in is a little misguided, but they are not afraid to stand for something. I think that is a message that is really important to our young people right now.”