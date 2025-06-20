Joe Coffey Says AEW Having An Event In His Hometown Is ‘Very Interesting’

Joe Coffey is teasing his future, as he recently commented on AEW having a show in Glasgow this August. The company will run Dynamite and Collision at the Hydro on August 20, just a few days before Forbidden Door at the O2 Arena in London.

During an appearance on Refin’ It Up (via Fightful), he said: “AEW have a show in my hometown in Glasgow on August 20th, which is very interesting, and The Hydro, the same arena that ICW ran so, that’s very interesting…”

Coffey is currently a free agent, as he and the rest of Gallus (Mark Coffey & Wolfgang) were released from WWE back in May. Before that, he had been with the company since 2018.