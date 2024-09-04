– During a recent virtual signing with Southern Wrestling Autographs, JoJo Offerman spoke about a potential future WWE Hall of Fame induction for her late partner, Bray Wyatt (aka Windham Rotunda). Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

JoJo Offerman on wanting to see Bray Wyatt get inducted into the Hall of Fame: “Okay good, me too. Hopefully. He deserves it, for sure. One of the greatest minds in the business.”

On the support she received from WWE after Wyatt’s passing: “Yes, I did. Hunter [Triple H] was wonderful. Vince [McMahon] even gave me a call, but there’s something about Stephanie McMahon’s hugs that feel like a blanket of warmth, and all of them, honestly, all the McMahons were great, and Hunter was incredible. But I think Stephanie really made me feel like, I don’t know. Her and Hunter really went above and beyond to help with so much, so I appreciate them for that so much.”

Bray Wyatt sadly passed away in August 2023 at the age of 36.