Jordynne Grace Gets Standing Ovation Backstage After TNA Genesis

As previously reported, Jordynne Grace is believed to be done with TNA Wrestling after her match with Tessa Blanchard at Genesis last night. Grace shared a message of thanks on social media, along with a video of people backstage showing appreciation to her. She gets a standing ovation, a signed TNA Championship and is called the ‘forever TNA champion’. Finally, Alisha Edwards shoves cake into her face to end the clip.

It’s believed that Grace is headed to the WWE now that she has wrapped up her run in TNA.