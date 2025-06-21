wrestling / News
Kayla Braxton Appearing at Wrestling Comedy Show NAW or NEVER on July 11
– Shane Hartline announced that former WWE broadcaster Kayla Braxton will be appearing at the wrestling comedy show, NAW or NEVER at the Elysian Theater in Los Angeles on July 10. The event will be held at 10:00 pm local time.
Braxton will be a special guest panelist at the upcoming event, which will also feature former WWE talent Jonathan Coachman and AEW star Anthony Bowens. Here’s an official description:
NAW or Never is a no-holds-barred comedy-meets-wrestling showcase where anyone can step into the spotlight and try to earn a spot on the Nearly Average Wrestling roster. In this chaotic wrestling audition (similar to a Kill Tony or Coulda Been Records), contestants get 60 seconds to cut a promo, show off a character, or do whatever it takes to prove they belong. The show features special guest judges from wrestling, comedy, acting, and beyond. With the show being taped LIVE, like any good wrestling show, anything can happen when it’s NAW or Never!
With Shane Hartline, Brad Stoll, Martin Morrow, Kyle Helf, Peter Murphy, Eddy Torres, Leroy Patterson, Kevin Kreiger, Tim De La Motte, Kyle Mabson, Zackass, Ben Kaplan, Brian O’ Connell, AEW Star Anthony Bowens, Jonathan “The Coach” Coachman
Braxton exited WWE in June 2024. She recently announced this week that she was looking to book new on-air opportunities.
BREAKING: Former WWE broadcaster @TheKaylaBecker is making her return to wrestling… sort of.
She’ll be a special guest panelist at NAW or NEVER July 11, 10PM at the @ElysianTheater in LA.
You never know who might show up. 🎟️ in bio.
Full episode from the first show drops soon. pic.twitter.com/76TF4qT7Q2
— SHANE HARTLINE (@ShaneHartline) June 20, 2025
More Trending Stories
- Update on What WWE Plans To Do With Women’s Tag Team Titles Following Liv Morgan’s Injury
- Latest Update on If WWE Is Considering a Heel Turn For Cody Rhodes
- WWE Reportedly Has Issues Promoting American Gladiators and Happy Gilmore 2 Due to AEW Talent Involvement
- Update on AEW Status of Juice Robinson, Britt Baker and Jack Perry