– Shane Hartline announced that former WWE broadcaster Kayla Braxton will be appearing at the wrestling comedy show, NAW or NEVER at the Elysian Theater in Los Angeles on July 10. The event will be held at 10:00 pm local time.

Braxton will be a special guest panelist at the upcoming event, which will also feature former WWE talent Jonathan Coachman and AEW star Anthony Bowens. Here’s an official description:

NAW or Never is a no-holds-barred comedy-meets-wrestling showcase where anyone can step into the spotlight and try to earn a spot on the Nearly Average Wrestling roster. In this chaotic wrestling audition (similar to a Kill Tony or Coulda Been Records), contestants get 60 seconds to cut a promo, show off a character, or do whatever it takes to prove they belong. The show features special guest judges from wrestling, comedy, acting, and beyond. With the show being taped LIVE, like any good wrestling show, anything can happen when it’s NAW or Never! With Shane Hartline, Brad Stoll, Martin Morrow, Kyle Helf, Peter Murphy, Eddy Torres, Leroy Patterson, Kevin Kreiger, Tim De La Motte, Kyle Mabson, Zackass, Ben Kaplan, Brian O’ Connell, AEW Star Anthony Bowens, Jonathan “The Coach” Coachman

Braxton exited WWE in June 2024. She recently announced this week that she was looking to book new on-air opportunities.