Ken Shamrock Now Taking Independent Bookings

Last week, it was announced that Ken Shamrock had been suspended indefinitely from Impact Wrestling for storyline reasons. Today, Shamrock and his agent Bill Behrens released a statement announcing that he is now taking independent bookings.

Ken Shamrock (WWE/TNA/Impact/MMA) is now available for wrestling events, in person signings, and virtual signings through Bill Behrens [email protected] and www.sbibookings.com.

He is a former NWA/TNA Heavyweight Champion, WWE Intercontinental, King Of The Ring and Tag Team Champion, and UFC Superfight Champion. He was inducted into the UFC’s Hall Of Fame (2003 Inaugural) and Impact Hall Of Fame (2020)

“The World’s Most Dangerous Man” is based in Reno, NV.