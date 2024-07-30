– Former AEW World Champion and IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kenny Omega has taken to social media, responding to his seeming warning shared earlier this week on social media. You can view that exchange below.

Kenny Omega wrote, “You must have forgotten that I work for AEW. Most of our roster are delusional psychopaths like you so I’m kinda used to the schtick. Tell you what, brah – Go win that G1 and maybe I’ll think about gifting you with the ‘Kenny Omega touch’. The same one that scored all your top talent that bag here in the US. Good Luck.”

The reigning NJPW STRONG Openweight Champion has been outspoken in the past on his criticisms regarding the NJPW era dominated by the likes of Omega, Cody Rhodes, and Chris Jericho. Gabe Kidd is currently competing in the NJPW G1 Climax 34 tournament.

KENNY OMEGA ⏳⌛️⏰ — GABE KIDD (@GabeKidd0115) July 28, 2024