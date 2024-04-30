Kevin Nash On His Issue With The Elite’s Tony Khan Attack On AEW Dynamite

Kevin Nash wasn’t a fan of The Elite’s attack on Tony Khan that ended last week’s AEW Dynamite, and he explained why. As reported, the stable assaulted Khan to close out Wednesday’s episode, and Nash critiqued the segment on his Kliq This podcast. You can see some highlights below, per Fightful:

On Perry hitting Khan with the microphone: “What are you doing? To take a padded microphone, ugh, and just to drive that, to the point where it didn’t even make a ‘thunk’ sound from the audio…”

On his issues with the angle: “It’s so bad I just don’t see what it does, unless Tony comes back and fires the executive vice presidents for attacking him. He got rid of Punk. You can’t have a storyline, a couple weeks earlier, they showed the Punk/Perry altercation, which was nothing. That was enough to get rid of [Punk]. So they show that, it was really a bad call. Then you tangle the Bucks in that, their psychology being that they couldn’t win at Wembley because they were so upset over this display of just absolute, barbaric violence backstage before their match. To turn around and have Perry come back in, who was part of the vicious beatdown from CM Punk, and to have him attack the owner in the ring, with a padded microphone, I mean, I haven’t seen somebody go down that hard since Oswald. I mean, little did I know that Jack Perry was a Dallas nightclub owner. [laughs]

“Then you have the Bucks come down, and they do the incredible piledriver. He couldn’t have been, if he was a skin tag on the fucking Young Buck, he would be [less attached], it was unbelievable. At what point does this become, why would you do this because you were just saying how upset you were over Punk doing this. Now, the only thing that Tony has is he has to fire them all. Where are they going?”