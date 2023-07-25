Kevin Nash Weighs In On Rick Steiner-Gisele Shaw Incident, WrestleCon Inviting Steiner Back

Kevin Nash recently shared his thoughts on the Rick Steiner & Gisele Shaw incident at WrestleCon, as well as WrestleCon initially inviting Steiner back for the Detroit convention. As has been reported, Steiner was disinvited from WrestleCon in April after he made transphobic comments toward Shaw and homophobic comments toward another Impact Wrestling talent.

WrestleCon stepped in a hornet’s nest when they initially announced that Steiner had been allowed back for the Detroit WrestleCon over SummerSlam weekend, noting that Steiner had apologized privately although not to Shaw personally as she had chosen not to attend the apology. WrestleCon later removed Steiner from WrestleCon Detroit after asking him to make a public acknowledgement and apology, which he did not do.

Nash talked about the whole situation on the latest Kliq This, and you can see some highlights below (per Wrestling Inc:

On WrestleCon initially inviting Steiner back: “I just don’t think … it just wasn’t thought out. I don’t think there was any malice in it. I just…they just [went] ‘Hey, can Rick come?’ ‘Yeah, sure.’ Because there was an attempt … I can see why it happened. I’m not saying in any form or fashion that it was — I wouldn’t have even tried to open the door, with it happening at a WrestleCon where he was kicked out of, and then turn around and come back to WrestleCon? I wouldn’t have done it. But Tony is like a really sweet human being, and he’s the kind of person that believes that everyone should be given a second chance. That’s who Tony Hunter is.”

On being conflicted about the whole incident: “I have people that are involved in her [Shaw’s] life. I have several friends that care deeply about that human being. I am in no way f**king [defending Rick]. I just think … there’s a scene in Against All Odds, and f**king James Woods and Jeff Bridges, they’ve been fighting over Rachel Ward this whole f**king movie. And she just looks at Jeff Bridges at one point goes ‘Can it just for one f**king time not be life and death?’

“Both these guys are pulling at her. And it’s just … I feel that way sometimes. Can a human being make a mistake? I’ve known f**king [Rick] Steiner for 30 years. He is a decent man. He doesn’t … I don’t know what f**king set that off. I don’t know why it happened. It was wrong. But you could name 50 other people … when I heard that, I said ‘Robbie? What?’ It was such a horrible f**king venue. That didn’t help, man.”

On what he would have done if he was there: “If I was in the convention, on the convention floor, I would’ve known f**king 30 minutes after the s**t went down, tops. And I would’ve personally f**king walked over there … and that would’ve made a difference in that whole situation. When it first went down, me walking over there and pulling him aside would’ve been night and day of how all of this played off.”