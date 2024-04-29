Kevin Sullivan Says WWE Would Be Walking a Tightrope With New Uncle Howdy Story

WWE is believed to be bringing back Uncle Howdy, and Kevin Sullivan believes it will be a tricky proposition. WWE has been using screen glitches to tease a storyline angle that many believe will be related to Uncle Howdy’s return with Bo Dallas, due to the similarity to the “White Rabbit” teases that led to Wyatt’s return and Uncle Howdy’s introduction. Kevin Sullivan shared his thoughts on the matter on his Tuesday With the Taskmaster podcast, and you can see some highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On the difficulty of potentially continuing the story with Dallas: “He [Wyatt] entertained people like nobody else in years. The Undertaker said he should’ve been the one to beat him for The Streak… Where do you go with this where people don’t say, ‘Oh, that’s good, but it wasn’t as good as with Bray?'”

On the trickiness of carrying through the storyline: “The trolls will have a field day on this subject; not that this matters, but it’s going to be very, very… to me, they’re on a tightrope. One side’s ice, one side’s fire… They can’t go so far that they turn the people off, because these guys are pigeonholed. These guys deserve a chance.”