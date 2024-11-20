Lawyer For Linda McMahon Addresses WWE ‘Ring Boy’ Lawsuit, Confirms Vince & Linda Separation

A lawyer for Linda McMahon has addressed the the recent lawsuits associated with Vince McMahon & WWE, and confirmed that Linda and Vince are separated. As reported, Linda is reportedly set to be named President-elect Donald Trump’s nominee for Secretary of Education. The Washington Post posted an article looking at the WWE scandals associated with Vince that are currently ongoing including Janel Grant’s lawsuit against Vince, WWE and John Laurinaits over sexual assault and trafficking. The “ring boy” lawsuit, which Linda is a defendant in, is also covered.

Linda’s lawyer, Laura Brevetti, confirmed a longstanding but previously unconfirmed report that Linda and Vince are separated. Brevetti — who represented Vince McMahon in his 1994 criminal trial — also said of the ring boys lawsuit:

“This lawsuit based upon thirty-plus-year-old allegations is filled with scurrilous lies, exaggerations, and misrepresentations.”

The article also asked Grant’s lawyer about the possibility that the Trump administration could kill the Justice Department’s investigation into Vince McMahon. The lawyer for Grant said, “We have no control over what happens with any criminal investigation, but we have an unwavering will to see that Janel gets justice.”