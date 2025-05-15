wrestling / News

Lee Moriarty Set To Defend ROH Pure Title Against Matt Mako at ACTION DEAN~!!!2

May 15, 2025 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
ACTION Dean Lee Moriarty Image Credit: ACTION Wrestling, ROH

– ACTION Wrestling announced that ROH Pure Champion Lee Moriarty will defend his title at the upcoming ACTION DEAN~!!!2

The event is free and open to the public. It will be held outside the Desert Diamond Arena on the Friday before AEW Double or Nothing 2025. The show will be held in Glendale, Arizona.

