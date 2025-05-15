wrestling / News
Lee Moriarty Set To Defend ROH Pure Title Against Matt Mako at ACTION DEAN~!!!2
May 15, 2025 | Posted by
– ACTION Wrestling announced that ROH Pure Champion Lee Moriarty will defend his title at the upcoming ACTION DEAN~!!!2
The event is free and open to the public. It will be held outside the Desert Diamond Arena on the Friday before AEW Double or Nothing 2025. The show will be held in Glendale, Arizona.
MATCH ANNOUNCEMENT
SAT 5/24 at #ACTIONDean~!!!2
Lee Moriarty defends the Ring of Honor Pure Championship against Matt Mako!
In Glendale AZ outside Desert Diamond Arena
!!! FREE ADMISSION !!! pic.twitter.com/ADyI2gvrJa
— ACTION Dean (@ACTIONDean2025) May 15, 2025