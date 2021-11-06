wrestling / News

Lince Dorado Receives Apology From Izzy’s Father After Mocking His WWE Release

November 6, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Lince Dorado WWE Main event WWE

As previously reported, WWE released Lince Dorado earlier this week. After he was released, Cody Silagyi, the father of Bayley superfan Izzy, mocked Dorado’s release with a now-deleted tweet, writing, “Good luck in your future endeavors.” Silagyi later apologized for his remarks after Dorado responded to the now-deleted tweet.

Initially, Dorado responded to Silagyi’s original message, writing, “Don’t worry fam, I see you. @Cody_Starbuck soon. I’ll be at #silverspursarena today at 4 after my competition. Come down and talk. We gonna talk or what?”

Before deleting his Twitter account, Silagyi wrote the following message and apologized to Dorado (h/t WrestlingInc.com):

“Lince, No need to talk because I have truly already said too much. I am man enough to admit when I’m wrong. I sincerely apologize for my insensitive tweet on Thursday. Deleting the tweet is not enough. I owe you a direct apology. I also recognize and respect what you are dealing with professionally in this moment. I should have never made such a rude, off the cuff remark. Again, I truly apologize for my actions. You are a talented wrestler I know that you will continue to thrive in the pro wrestling business. I want you to know that with sincerity I do wish you and your family all the best. #apology.”

The incident likely stems from past comments made in August 2018. At the time, Lince Dorado spoke out against Izzy taking a chokeslam bump during a match where she teamed up with Leva Bates against Effy Gibbs at a Punk Pro Wrestling event.

At the time, Dorado wrote on Twitter, “I will not support this at all and I will leave it at that! As a parent and PROFESSIONAL wrestler I feel utterly embarrassed due to my ‘peers’ actions! Not ok!”

Following the post with his apology, Silagyi has since deactivated his Twitter account.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Izzy, Lince Dorado, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading