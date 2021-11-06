Lince Dorado Receives Apology From Izzy’s Father After Mocking His WWE Release

– As previously reported, WWE released Lince Dorado earlier this week. After he was released, Cody Silagyi, the father of Bayley superfan Izzy, mocked Dorado’s release with a now-deleted tweet, writing, “Good luck in your future endeavors.” Silagyi later apologized for his remarks after Dorado responded to the now-deleted tweet.

Initially, Dorado responded to Silagyi’s original message, writing, “Don’t worry fam, I see you. @Cody_Starbuck soon. I’ll be at #silverspursarena today at 4 after my competition. Come down and talk. We gonna talk or what?”

Before deleting his Twitter account, Silagyi wrote the following message and apologized to Dorado (h/t WrestlingInc.com):

“Lince, No need to talk because I have truly already said too much. I am man enough to admit when I’m wrong. I sincerely apologize for my insensitive tweet on Thursday. Deleting the tweet is not enough. I owe you a direct apology. I also recognize and respect what you are dealing with professionally in this moment. I should have never made such a rude, off the cuff remark. Again, I truly apologize for my actions. You are a talented wrestler I know that you will continue to thrive in the pro wrestling business. I want you to know that with sincerity I do wish you and your family all the best. #apology.”

The incident likely stems from past comments made in August 2018. At the time, Lince Dorado spoke out against Izzy taking a chokeslam bump during a match where she teamed up with Leva Bates against Effy Gibbs at a Punk Pro Wrestling event.

At the time, Dorado wrote on Twitter, “I will not support this at all and I will leave it at that! As a parent and PROFESSIONAL wrestler I feel utterly embarrassed due to my ‘peers’ actions! Not ok!”

Following the post with his apology, Silagyi has since deactivated his Twitter account.