– Reuters reports that former WWE executive Linda McMahon, the husband of former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon, is currently the frontrunner to lead the Department of Commerce for the next administration of President-elect Donald Trump. Linda McMahon previously served as the director of SmalL Business Administration in the cabinet during President Trump’s first term as president. The news was initially reported by FOX Business Senior Correspondent Charles Gasparino.

McMahon was a major donor and supporter of Trump’s presidency when he first ran for the White House starting in 2015. Additionally, she previously served as the Chair of the America First Policy Institute, a think tank founded in 2021 to promote the public policy agenda for Trump, who won the presidential election against incumbent Vice President Kamala Harris last week. Trump is also a WWE Hall of Famer and a longtime friend and business associate of the McMahon family.

During his most recent campaign, Trump tapped Linda McMahon to co-lead his transition team formed to help vet personnel and draft policy ahead of last week’s election. Reuters’ report notes that while McMahon is the frontrunner for the role of leading the Department of Commerce, it’s still unclear if she will be chosen for the job.

McMahon resigned from her role as the director of the SBA for President Trump’s cabinet in 2019. She would later lead a pro-Trump spending group. President-elect Trump is currently in the process of choosing his cabinet and selecting other high-ranking administration officials after winning the election against Vice President Harris. Last week, he announced that Susie Wiles, one of his campaign managers, will be his Chief of Staff.

McMahon and her husband of 58 years, who resigned from his post as Executive Chairman of the Board of WWE parent company TKO Group Holdings, are still legally married. Vince McMahon is currently facing allegations of sexual assault and sexual trafficking by former WWE employee Janel Grant. That lawsuit is currently on hold pending completion of a criminal investigation into McMahon by United States Justice Department.