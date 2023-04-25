Lineup Announced For STARDOM New Blood 8

The full card has been announced for STARDOM New Blood 8. The promotion announced on Monday night (Tuesday morning in Japan) during a press conference that the following lineup is set for the show (per Fightful), which takes place on May 12th in Tokyo:

* Tam Nakano vs. Tam Nakano (Nao Ishikawa)

* NEW BLOOD Tag Team Championship Match: Starlight Kid & KARMA vs. Lady C & HANAKO

* Future of Stardom Championship Match: Ami Sourei vs. Rina

* Miyu Amasaki vs. Momo Watanabe

* Nanae Takahashi vs. Ruaka in a Passion Injection Match

* Mai Sakurai & Chanyota vs. Suzu Suzuki & Mei Seira

* Hanan & Hina vs. Tomoka Inaba & Azusa Inaba

* Waka Tsukiyama vs. Aya Sakura

The main event was announced at the end of the press conference when STARDOM announced Tam Nakano would face Tam Nakano (no, that’s not a typo). The second Nakano was Nao Ishikawa, who previously worked for Ice Ribbon and impersonated Nakano during the press release.