Lineup For Tonight’s Episode of Impact Wrestling: X Division Title Match To Open The Show

Impact Wrestling will air a new episode tonight on AXS TV, with an X Division title match opening the show. Before tonight’s episode, there will be an episode of Impact in 60 looking at The North. Tonight’s Before the Impact will feature Carlie Bravo vs. Zicky Dice. The lineup for Impact includes:

* Impact Wrestling X Division Championship: Trey Miguel (c) vs. Mike Jackson

* Knockouts World Tag Team Championship: The Death Dollz (c) vs. Gisele Shaw & Santino Marella’s Hand Picked Partner

* Golden Six Shooter For A Shot At World Title: Moose vs. Eddie Edwards vs. Sami Callihan vs. Rich Swann vs. Rhino vs. Chris Sabin

* The Major Players vs. Ace Austin & Chris Bey

* The Good Hands vs. KUSHIDA & Kevin Knight

* Jonathan Gresham vs. Sheldon Jean