Lineup For Tonight’s ROH TV on HonorClub

Ring of Honor has several matches set for tonight’s episode of ROH TV on HonorClub, with multiple title matches and more. The lineup includes:

* ROH Pure Championship: Lee Moriarty (c) vs. Matt Taven

* NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Championship: Grizzled Young Veterans (c) vs. MxM Collection

* ROH International Women’s Cup Qualifier: Athena vs. Red Velvet vs. Billie Starkz vs. Leyla Hirsch

* The Outrunners vs. Premier Athletes

* Toa Liona vs. Lee Johnson

* Madison Rayne vs. TBD

* Dustin Rhodes & Sammy Guevara vs. TBD

* Matt Cardona and Chris Jericho contract signing