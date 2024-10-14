List of Producers And Backstage Notes For WWE Raw

Fightful Select has a list of producers for tonight’s WWE Raw episode on the USA Network and several backstage notes. Here are the notes:

* A tag team title top contender tournament is to be announced

* WWE has additional double tapings set for WWE Raw

Here are the producers for the show:

* Rhea Ripley promo: TJ Wilson

* Women’s Tag Team Title Match: Jason Jordan

* Alpha Academy vs. War Raiders: Adam Pearce

* Cody Rhodes Promo: Writer Cristian Scovell

* Kofi Kingston vs. Bron Breakker: Shawn Daivari

* R-Truth vs. Miz: Kenny Dykstra

* Rhea Ripley & Tiffan Stratton vs. Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez: TJ Wilson and Bobby Roode