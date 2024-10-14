wrestling / News
List of Producers And Backstage Notes For WWE Raw
October 14, 2024 | Posted by
Fightful Select has a list of producers for tonight’s WWE Raw episode on the USA Network and several backstage notes. Here are the notes:
* A tag team title top contender tournament is to be announced
* WWE has additional double tapings set for WWE Raw
Here are the producers for the show:
* Rhea Ripley promo: TJ Wilson
* Women’s Tag Team Title Match: Jason Jordan
* Alpha Academy vs. War Raiders: Adam Pearce
* Cody Rhodes Promo: Writer Cristian Scovell
* Kofi Kingston vs. Bron Breakker: Shawn Daivari
* R-Truth vs. Miz: Kenny Dykstra
* Rhea Ripley & Tiffan Stratton vs. Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez: TJ Wilson and Bobby Roode