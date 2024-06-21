Madusa Blames Lack of Leadership on Backstage Chaos in WCW

– During a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer Madusa (aka Alundra Blayze) blamed the lack of leadership for all the problems toward the end of WCW. Madusa stated the following on the behind-the-scenes chaos in WCW (via WrestlingInc.com):

“There was a lot of unhappy talent there. And some people call Goldberg neurotic. Some people call Nash and Hall f*****g egotistical. Some people call this or that, mismanagement of Bischoff. And then Vince Russo is a crazy f*****g crazy crazy dude, or something. I don’t know. But when you put that combination together, and there’s no cooperation or leadership, this stunk of no leadership. Completely. And so when you get promised things and it doesn’t happen, it’s the result at the end of the day of the person in charge. And that’s why Eric [Bischoff] got a lot of f*****g flack probably.”

The rise and fall of WCW is featured in the VICE TV docuseries, Who Killed WCW?. The series finale airs on Tuesday, June 25 on VICE.