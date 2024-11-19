– During a recent appearance on AdFreeShows’ The False Finish, former WWE Superstar Maven discussed his wrestling ability and admitted that he didn’t really learn how to wrestle until after his WWE release. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Maven on when he really learned how to wrestle: “I didn’t really learn to wrestle until after my release. When you’re in the WWE, you’re wrestling to a time limit. You’re getting six minutes and that six minutes can very easily be cut down to five by the time you get out there. When you go out, every move, ‘Okay, I gotta take two punches, shoot off, duck a clothesline’ because you know they’re gonna go to a Chef Boyardee ad if I don’t finish this match.”

On being against the time limit: “Every match was to a time limit. Once I got out and once I got on the indies and once I started doing work with what was at the time UWF, which was kind of like TNA’s house shows, I had a promoter telling me, ‘Hey man, go out there, 15 to 20, I don’t care, just entertain them.’”

On his difficulty figuring out how to call things backstage: “I would work with guys like Billy Gunn and Rhino and we wouldn’t call stuff backstage. I would work with Billy and he’d avoid me. I’d be like, ‘Billy, what are we doing?’ He’d be like, ‘Man, we’ll figure it out out there, listen to what they’re popping for.’ Once you learn how to do that, it’s so free. Every crowd is going to be different. You might have something planned and if the crowd is not popping for it, you better be able to turn it around and do something else. Once I was able to learn how to listen and how to do that, wrestling got so much easier.”