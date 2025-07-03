Mercedes Mone Responds to ‘Mercedes Hogan’ Meme

– As previously reported, AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Mone took part in an Instagram Live stream this week, answering various fan questions. A clip has now surfaced featuring Mone responding to the viral fan meme referring to her as “Mercedes Hogan.”

Mone says in the clip, “Don’t call me Mercedes Hogan. Call me Mercedes Omega!” The nickname following stems from rumors and Mone herself stating that she has “creative control” over her work in AEW, as Hulk Hogan infamously did during his tenure in WCW and TNA Wrestling. However, there have been conflicting reports over her level of creative control over her work.

When asked by TMZ Sports about her level of creative control in AEW in June of last year, Mone responded, “Yes, I have creative control, but I work with Tony Khan very closely. So, it’s great. It’s a great combo.”

Mone successfully defended her TBS Title again last night against Mina Shirakawa at AEW Dynamite 300. She will next challenge AEW Women’s World Champion Toni Storm for her title at AEW All In Texas. The event is scheduled for Saturday, July 12 at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. It will be broadcast live on pay-per-view. You can view a clip of Mone’s Instagram Live comments below: