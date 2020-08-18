Mickie James Expresses Frustration After In-Ring Return on Raw (Video)

– As previously reported, Mickie James finally returned to the ring on last night’s Raw. She lost to Natalya by count out. This was her first match in 18 months since suffering a torn ACL injury. Following the match, Mickie James spoke to Sarah Schreiber in a backstage interview on losing her first match back in a while. She also commented on the match via Twitter.

James tweeted on last night, “I have so much to say about tonight @WWE but it seems I don’t need to! The @WWEUniverse is doing it for me… Ps.. congrats on this dub @NatbyNature also… Did you post that @tiktok_us yet @LanaWWE #MJ2020 #itfactor #wwe #WWERaw #mondaynightmilf #Respect #WelcomeBack.”

She told Sarah Schreiber after her count out loss to Natalya that she felt “awful” about the performance and expressed frustration. Meanwhile, her husband, NWA Worlds champion Nick Aldis tweeted, “¯\_( ツ )_/¯” You can view those tweets and James’ post-match interview video below.