Mickie James Expresses Frustration After In-Ring Return on Raw (Video)
– As previously reported, Mickie James finally returned to the ring on last night’s Raw. She lost to Natalya by count out. This was her first match in 18 months since suffering a torn ACL injury. Following the match, Mickie James spoke to Sarah Schreiber in a backstage interview on losing her first match back in a while. She also commented on the match via Twitter.
James tweeted on last night, “I have so much to say about tonight @WWE but it seems I don’t need to! The @WWEUniverse is doing it for me… Ps.. congrats on this dub @NatbyNature also… Did you post that @tiktok_us yet @LanaWWE #MJ2020 #itfactor #wwe #WWERaw #mondaynightmilf #Respect #WelcomeBack.”
She told Sarah Schreiber after her count out loss to Natalya that she felt “awful” about the performance and expressed frustration. Meanwhile, her husband, NWA Worlds champion Nick Aldis tweeted, “¯\_( ツ )_/¯” You can view those tweets and James’ post-match interview video below.
I have so much to say about tonight @WWE but it seems I don’t need to! The @WWEUniverse is doing it for me… Ps.. congrats on this dub @NatbyNature also… Did you post that @tiktok_us yet @LanaWWE 👊🏼🥳💋🥂 #MJ2020 #itfactor #wwe #WWERaw #mondaynightmilf #Respect #WelcomeBack https://t.co/hXfjyS6mO1
— Mickie James~Aldis (@MickieJames) August 18, 2020
¯_(ツ)_/¯
— Nick Aldis (@RealNickAldis) August 18, 2020
Do I dare?! #Trending 💋 pic.twitter.com/iUv1S8p8KE
— Mickie James~Aldis (@MickieJames) August 18, 2020
