Mickie James Expresses Frustration After In-Ring Return on Raw (Video)

August 18, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
As previously reported, Mickie James finally returned to the ring on last night’s Raw. She lost to Natalya by count out. This was her first match in 18 months since suffering a torn ACL injury. Following the match, Mickie James spoke to Sarah Schreiber in a backstage interview on losing her first match back in a while. She also commented on the match via Twitter.

James tweeted on last night, “I have so much to say about tonight @WWE but it seems I don’t need to! The @WWEUniverse is doing it for me… Ps.. congrats on this dub @NatbyNature also… Did you post that @tiktok_us yet @LanaWWE #MJ2020 #itfactor #wwe #WWERaw #mondaynightmilf #Respect #WelcomeBack.”

She told Sarah Schreiber after her count out loss to Natalya that she felt “awful” about the performance and expressed frustration. Meanwhile, her husband, NWA Worlds champion Nick Aldis tweeted, “¯\_( ツ )_/¯” You can view those tweets and James’ post-match interview video below.

