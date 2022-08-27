wrestling / News

Mike Knox on Turning Down a Deal to Return to WWE in 2015-16

August 27, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
NWA 74 Tables, Mike Knox Image Credit: NWA

– During a recent interview with Darren Paltrowitz for the Paltrocast, Mike Knox revealed that he was offered to return to WWE in 2016, but he ultimately turned the deal down. He stated the following (via WrestlingInc.com):

“I was a realist, I always have been. Back then, especially then, I was 330 pounds, 320, you know what I mean? I hasn’t worked and my knees were freaking really bothering me, my back, my neck was kind of screwed up, you know what I mean? Like, I was starting to forget s*** … I still want to live an awesome life, you know what I mean? I don’t want to be, you know, have a head full of mush and two broke legs … I want to be able to run the streets and howl at the moon.”

Mike Knox is scheduled for action at tonight’s NWA 74: Night 1 pay-per-view event. He will face Bully Ray in Tables Match on the card. It will be broadcast live on FITE TV.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Mike Knox, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading