MJF, Swerve Strickland Reportedly Taking Time Off Following AEW All Out

MJF and Swerve Strickland are reportedly set to take time off following their matches at AEW All Out. MJF was assaulted by Daniel Garcia after their match at the PPV, while Strickland lost his brutal Lights Out Steel Cage match against Hangman Page in the main event. It was noted on the WOR that both stars are set to take time away from TV for a bit.

In regard to MJF, it was reported that the angle was an “injury angle” and that the heel is “gonna be gone for a while.” It was reported by Ibou of WrestlePurists that MJF’s time off is to film a movie.

As for Strickland, the report notes that there was word that Strickland was going to get time off for an unknown reason after he signed his contract at All In.