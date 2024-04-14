Mustafa Ali Demands Respect In Post-NJPW Windy City Riot Promo

Mustafa Ali picked up a win over Hiromu Takahashi at NJPW Windy City Riot, and he took aim at those who haven’t paid him respect in a post-match interview. The TNA X-Division Champion spoke backstage after his win over Takahashi, noting that he’s frustrated at how he isn’t given the same attention as guys “fighting over broken glass.”

“I’m annoyed at the industry,” Ali said (per Wrestling Inc). “I’m annoyed at New Japan Pro Wrestling. I’m annoyed at so many things, so I’m gonna list them off. We praise and we idolize these cowards. These cowards that hide behind contracts and cash, and yet they won’t say a peep about a genocide. Yeah, you want controversy? We’ve got guys fighting over broken glass! And that’s the talk of the industry for weeks.”

He continued, “But we don’t want to talk about Mustafa Ali … Cover of PWI, the first TNA X-Division Champion to do since 2005. Won the X-Division Championship in my debut match for the f**king company! But let’s talk about the guys with the broken glass issues. Let’s talk about white girls with fat asses that hang out of their gear. That should get you all talking! I am the industry! I am the man right now! And you’re not giving me the respect that I deserve!”

Ali is set to defend his TNA X-Division Championship against Jake Something at TNA Rebellion on Saturday.