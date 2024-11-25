MxM Collection On Why Becoming Tag Team Champions Is ‘Bound To Happen’

MxM Collection have not yet captured the AEW or ROH World Tag Team Titles, but they say it’s only a matter of time. Mason Madden and Mansoor have had some high profile matches so far but have yet to earn a shot at the Tag Team Championships, something they addressed during their appearance on Rico’s Stylin’ Podcast. You can see highlights below (h/t to Fightful):

Mansoor on why they aren’t Tag Team Champions yet: “Well, I mean, there’s many answers to that question, of course. We’re waiting for Rico to lead us into that era of greatness that we so rightfully deserve. I mean, look at us, we’re undefeated in Ring of Honor. We’re on AEW television every single week getting the biggest reactions, and all it takes is one big win, one resounding victory to get us on the right path. It’s bound to happen.”

Madden on needing to get a title match: “We simply just haven’t had a tag team championship title match yet. If we were to have such a match, surely we would be champions. We’ve only been here for a few months, and we’re simply waiting for our opportunity, and somebody like Rico is exactly who would get us such an opportunity.”