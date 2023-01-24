Natalya Recalls WWE Not Wanting To Film Her Dad’s Funeral For Total Divas

Natalya was a member of the cast for E!’s Total Divas, and she recently recalled how WWE didn’t want to show her dad Jim Neidhart’s funeral. The WWE Hall of Famer passed away in August of 2018 and while the funeral was filmed for the show, Natalya discussed how WWE didn’t want it to happen during an appearance on The Bellas Podcast.

“On the WWE end, they tried to sugarcoat too many things,” Natalya recalled (per Wrestling Inc). “I really wanted be able to share what was going on with [Neidhart] in his, you know, with his, with his condition, you know, with him having Alzheimer’s and stuff. I really wanted to talk about it more because Alzheimer’s is one of, like, the five leading causes of death in the world.”

She continued, “I remember people at WWE saying, ‘No, we don’t want anybody at your dad’s funeral. We don’t want to film it.'”

Total Divas aired from 2013 to 2019, and Natalya was the sold person who was part of the main cast for all nine seasons. The Bellas were main cast members for the first eight seasons, then appeared as guest stars in the final season that ran from October to December of 2019. Neidhart’s funeral aired on the season eight finale in November of 2018.