wrestling / News
NJPW Announces Complete Lineups For Both Nights of Royal Quest II
New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced the full cards for both nights of NJPW Royal Quest II. The shows happen on October 1-2 at the Crystal Palace Indoor Arena in London.
Night One:
* Will Ospreay vs. Shota Umino
IWGP Tag Team Championships: FTR (c) vs. Aussie Open
* Hikuleo, Jado, Hiroshi Tanahashi, & Tama Tonga vs. Gedo, Doc Gallows, Karl Anderson, & Jay White
* Tomohiro Ishii & Kazuchika Okada vs. JONAH & Bad Dude Tito
* Hiromu Takahashi, SANADA, & Tetsuya Naito vs. DOUKI, El Desperado, & Zack Sabre Jr.
* Gideon Grey & The Great-O-Khan vs. Ricky Knight Jr. & Michael Oku
* Kanji & Jazzy Gabert vs. Alex Windsor & Ava White
* Gabriel Kidd vs. Dan Moloney
Night Two:
* Tetsuya Natio vs. Zack Sabre Jr.
* Hikuelo, Tama Tonga, & Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Doc Gallows, Karl Anderson, & Jay White
* Kazuchika Okada vs. Bad Dude Tito
* Tomohiro Ishii vs. JONAH
* Gabriel Kidd, Shota Umino, Ricky Knight Jr., & FTR vs. Gideon Grey, Great-O-Khan, Will Ospreay, & Aussie Open
* IWGP Women’s Championship tournament: Jazzy Gabert vs. Ava White
* Hiromu Takahashi & SANADA vs. Young Guns (Ethan Allen & Luke Jacobs)
* DOUKI & El Desperado vs. Michael Oku & Robbie X
More Trending Stories
- Mick Foley Recalls Wanting To Have Match With Hulk Hogan In TNA, His Impressions Of Hogan Outside Of The Ring
- Wardlow Says MJF’s Gimmick Is Who He Is, Says AEW World Title Has Been ‘In Shambles’
- Chris Jericho On Wrestling At 51, Criticism Of Him ‘Holding Down’ Talent
- More Backstage Details On Malakai Black & Other AEW Wrestlers Reportedly Being Contacted By WWE, AEW Stars Asking For Releases