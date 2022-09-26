NJPW Announces Complete Lineups For Both Nights of Royal Quest II

New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced the full cards for both nights of NJPW Royal Quest II. The shows happen on October 1-2 at the Crystal Palace Indoor Arena in London.

Night One:

* Will Ospreay vs. Shota Umino

IWGP Tag Team Championships: FTR (c) vs. Aussie Open

* Hikuleo, Jado, Hiroshi Tanahashi, & Tama Tonga vs. Gedo, Doc Gallows, Karl Anderson, & Jay White

* Tomohiro Ishii & Kazuchika Okada vs. JONAH & Bad Dude Tito

* Hiromu Takahashi, SANADA, & Tetsuya Naito vs. DOUKI, El Desperado, & Zack Sabre Jr.

* Gideon Grey & The Great-O-Khan vs. Ricky Knight Jr. & Michael Oku

* Kanji & Jazzy Gabert vs. Alex Windsor & Ava White

* Gabriel Kidd vs. Dan Moloney

Night Two:

* Tetsuya Natio vs. Zack Sabre Jr.

* Hikuelo, Tama Tonga, & Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Doc Gallows, Karl Anderson, & Jay White

* Kazuchika Okada vs. Bad Dude Tito

* Tomohiro Ishii vs. JONAH

* Gabriel Kidd, Shota Umino, Ricky Knight Jr., & FTR vs. Gideon Grey, Great-O-Khan, Will Ospreay, & Aussie Open

* IWGP Women’s Championship tournament: Jazzy Gabert vs. Ava White

* Hiromu Takahashi & SANADA vs. Young Guns (Ethan Allen & Luke Jacobs)

* DOUKI & El Desperado vs. Michael Oku & Robbie X