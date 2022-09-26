wrestling / News

NJPW Announces Complete Lineups For Both Nights of Royal Quest II

September 26, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
NJPW Royal Quest Image Credit: NJPW

New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced the full cards for both nights of NJPW Royal Quest II. The shows happen on October 1-2 at the Crystal Palace Indoor Arena in London.

Night One:

* Will Ospreay vs. Shota Umino
IWGP Tag Team Championships: FTR (c) vs. Aussie Open
* Hikuleo, Jado, Hiroshi Tanahashi, & Tama Tonga vs. Gedo, Doc Gallows, Karl Anderson, & Jay White
* Tomohiro Ishii & Kazuchika Okada vs. JONAH & Bad Dude Tito
* Hiromu Takahashi, SANADA, & Tetsuya Naito vs. DOUKI, El Desperado, & Zack Sabre Jr.
* Gideon Grey & The Great-O-Khan vs. Ricky Knight Jr. & Michael Oku
* Kanji & Jazzy Gabert vs. Alex Windsor & Ava White
* Gabriel Kidd vs. Dan Moloney

Night Two:

* Tetsuya Natio vs. Zack Sabre Jr.
* Hikuelo, Tama Tonga, & Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Doc Gallows, Karl Anderson, & Jay White
* Kazuchika Okada vs. Bad Dude Tito
* Tomohiro Ishii vs. JONAH
* Gabriel Kidd, Shota Umino, Ricky Knight Jr., & FTR vs. Gideon Grey, Great-O-Khan, Will Ospreay, & Aussie Open
* IWGP Women’s Championship tournament: Jazzy Gabert vs. Ava White
* Hiromu Takahashi & SANADA vs. Young Guns (Ethan Allen & Luke Jacobs)
* DOUKI & El Desperado vs. Michael Oku & Robbie X

More Trending Stories

article topics :

NJPW Royal Quest, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading