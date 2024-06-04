NJPW Confirms Final Lineup for Dominion 2024

– With El Desperado and Taiji Ishimori securing their spots in the finals of the Best of the Super Juniors tournament, the final lineup is now confirmed for this weekend’s NJPW Dominion card. The event is scheduled for Sunday, June 9 at the Osaka-Jo Hall in Osaka, Japan.

AEW star Jon Moxley also defends the IWGP World Heavyweight Title against EVIL in a Lumberjack match this weekend. The card will stream live and in English on NJPW World. Here’s the updated lineup for NJPW Dominion:

* Best of the Super Juniors Finals: El Desperado vs. Taiji Ishimori

* IWGP World Heavyweight Championship Lumberjack Deathmatch: Jon Moxley (c) vs. EVIL

* NEVER Openweight Championship Match: Shingo Takagi (c) vs. HENARE

* IWGP & NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Championship Tornado Tag Match: KENTA & Chase Owens (c) vs. Hikuleo & El Phantasmo (c) vs. Hirooki Goto & YOSHI-HASHI vs. Shane Haste & Mikey Nicholls

* NJPW World Television Championship Match: Jeff Cobb (c) vs. Tomohiro Ishii

* NEVER Openweight Six-Man Tag team Championships Match: Boltin Oleg, Toru Yano, & Hiroshi Tanahshi (c) vs Los Ingobernables De Japon (BUSHI, Hiromu Takahashi & Yota Tsuji)

* KOPW 2024 Championship Match: Yuya Uemura (c) vs. Great-O-Khan

* TMDK (Kosei Fujita, Robbie Eagles & Zack Sabre Jr.) vs Clark Connors, Drilla Moloney & LJ Cleary

* Tetsuya Naito vs. Callum Newman