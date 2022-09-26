wrestling / News

NJPW Royal Quest Events Will Not Stream Live

September 26, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
New Japan Royal Quest II Image Credit: NJPW

This year’s NJPW Royal Quest shows won’t stream live, according to a new report. John Pollock of POST Wrestling has confirmed on Twitter that the two-night event, which takes place this weekend, will not stream live on FITE TV and will be available On Demand in October via New Japan World.

Last year’s NJPW Royal Quest aired live on FITE TV.

