NJPW Royal Quest Events Will Not Stream Live

This year’s NJPW Royal Quest shows won’t stream live, according to a new report. John Pollock of POST Wrestling has confirmed on Twitter that the two-night event, which takes place this weekend, will not stream live on FITE TV and will be available On Demand in October via New Japan World.

Last year’s NJPW Royal Quest aired live on FITE TV.

Fite TV confirmed to me that they will not be airing New Japan's Royal Quest events this weekend.

New Japan states the shows will be airing on demand in October on New Japan World, but won't be streaming live.

