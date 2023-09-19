NJPW Royal Quest III to Stream Live on RevPro On Demand

– NJPW has announced that this year’s Royal Quest III will stream live on RevPro On Demand next month. Following the live broadcast on RevPro On Demand, the event will be available to stream on NJPW World later on. Here’s the full announcement:

Royal Quest III to stream live on RevPro On Demand!

NJPW World broadcast also set to follow

Royal Quest III, October 14, Copper Box Arena London Tickets (ringside A, B sold out! Arena D almost gone!)

On Saturday October 14, NJPW returns to the Copper Box Arena in London for Royal Quest III. A loaded lineup is in store for fans in the home of the first Royal Quest back in 2019, where Kazuchika Okada and Minoru Suzuki met in a memorable classic.

We’re excited to team up with our friends at Revolution Pro Wrestling for the event, which will air live in English on RevPro On Demand. Chris Charlton and United Empire’s Lord Gideon Grey will be bringing the action on what should be an unforgettable evening!

NJPW World subscribers will also be able to watch Royal Quest III at a later date soon after the event. Whether at home, or better yet in person, do not miss Royal Quest III October 14!