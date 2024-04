NJPW Wrestling World Results 4.14.24: New NEVER Six-Man Tag Champions Crowned, More

NJPW Wrestling World took place on Sunday morning, with the promotion crowning new NEVER Six-Man Tag champions and more. You can see the full results below from the Taiwan show, which aired live on NJPW World, per Fightful;

* Touyuu def. Axe Wang

* NEVER Six-Man Tag Championships Semifinal Match: Hiroshi Tanahashi, Toru Yano & Boltin Oleg def. Great-O-Khan, Francesco Akira & Callum Newman

* NEVER Six-Man Tag Championships Semifinal Match: EVIL, Yoshinobu Kanemaru & SHO def. BUSHI, Yota Tsuji & Shingo Takagi

* Satoshi Kojima & Tiger Mask def. El Desperado & Shoma Kato

* Starlight Kid def. HANAKO

* IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship #1 Contenders Match: DOUKI def. Kosei Fujita

* IWGP Tag Team Championship Match: Bishamon def. Yuya Uemura & SANADA

* NEVER Six-Man Tag Championships Finals: Hiroshi Tanahashi, Toru Yano & Boltin Oleg def. HOUSE OF TORTURE

🇹🇼WRESTLING WORLD 2024 IN TAIWAN🇹🇼 7TH MATCH 60 MINUTES LIMIT NEVER OPENWEIGHT 6 MAN TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIPS "X 🆚 X" right now!

註冊、觀看請由此進入⏩https://t.co/CcdQ1XamUA ※Only available to viewers outside of Japan.

※日本国外のみで視聴可能

※Japanese Commentary only#njpw… pic.twitter.com/sCSKyYaRzQ — NJPW WORLD (@njpwworld) April 14, 2024