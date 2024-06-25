Pat McAfee Announces Unexpected Passing of His Father-in-Law

– WWE broadcaster Pat McAfee was notably absent from last night’s edition of Monday Night Raw, which was held in his hometown of Indianapolis, with The Miz filling in for him on the announce desk for the evening. The former NFL player announced today on The Pat McAfee Show the tragic passing of his father-in-law, which occurred yesterday at a hospital in Indianapolis, Indiana. McAfee revealed that he learned about the news shortly after the live broadcast of his show. You can view the clip of his comments on the news below.

McAfee revealed that his father-in-law was recently hospitalized fighting an infection last week, stating, “He had been in the hospital fighting an infection, and on Friday we were told that he was probably going to be discharged by Sunday, they had figured it out, and he was going to be okay.” McAfee continued, “And then yesterday, literally as the show is ending, my wife calls me and says that I have to get to the hospital because there had been an emergency.”

He added an important message in his announcement, “This is a nice piece of perspective, and a moment to tell everybody, like hey, tell your people you love them. You literally have no idea what’s going to come. It can literally be the last time you see somebody anytime you see them.”

On behalf of 411, we send our condolences to Pat McAfee and his family for their loss.