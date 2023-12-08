Potential Spoilers On Talent Scheduled To Be At NXT Deadline

A new report has some possible spoilers on talent who are scheduled to be at NXT Deadline. PWInsider reports that Cora Jade was seen with the rest of the crew heading up north for the PPV, which takes place in Bridgeport, Connecticut on Saturday. Jade was teased to appear at the show through a QR code that was seen on this week’s NXT.

Izzi Dame, who appeared to assist Kiana James in a segment on this week’s NXT, is also heading up for the show.

The report notes that Shawn Michaels, Matt Bloom, Terry Taylor, Oney Lorcan, Kelly Kincaid and Alicia Warrington are already up north for the show. On the flip side, Wes Lee has not been seen which isn’t a surprise as he announced on this week’s NXT that he was pulling out of his NXT North American match against Dominik Mysterio at Deadline due to needing back surgery. He is expected to be out of action for 8 – 12 months.