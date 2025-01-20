Raquel Rodriguez Enjoys Comparisons To Diesel, Loves Playing ‘Big Mami Cool’

In an interview with Casual Conversations (via Fightful), Raquel Rodriguez spoke about getting compared to former WWE Champion Diesel and why she loves the comparisons between the two. Rodriguez returned to WWE last year as a heel, helping Liv Morgan and the Judgment Day.

She said: “I love it. I think Diesel is such a great character. I loved watching his A&E episode too where they talked about him and Razor Ramon [Scott Hall], and their personalities and how they used to be big jokesters. That’s me, pretty much, to a tee. I absolutely love getting to play Big Mami Cool. I feel like I’ve been doing it since NXT and it’s been a nickname that the fans have given me and I’ve used every now and again, too. I absolutely love it. It’s the best comparison that I could have.“