Raquel Rodriguez Reportedly Discussed For Potential TV Return Soon

WWE has reportedly talked about Raquel Rodriguez potentially returning to the ring soon. Rodriguez has been out of action since late February after she was diagnosed in January with Mast cell activation syndrome. Rodriguez competed at Elimination Chamber but was pulled from the active roster and listed as “out of action” in March.

According to PWInsider, multiple sources have confirmed that there has been “some internal talk” of Rodriguez returning to the ring in the near future. No word on when that may be at this time.