Ric Flair, DDP, AEW and More Pay Tribute To Kevin Sullivan

As noted earlier today, former WCW wrestler and booker ‘Taskmaster’ Kevin Sullivan has passed away at the age of 74. The wrestling world has taken to social media to mourn the loss, including names like Ric Flair, Diamond Dallas Page and more.

Flair wrote: “I Am So Saddened To Hear About Kevin Sullivan’s Passing. Rest In Peace Kevin! You Were An All Time Great Athlete & Friend!”

DDP added: “Just heard that Kevin “Sully” Sullivan has passed away. His passing really hurts my heart. I recently was talking to Ric Flair who told me that Sully wasn’t doing well and I should call him. I immediately called him, and I talked about it on an interview I did with @CodyRhodes. Here’s the clip of me talking about that interaction. This one hit me really hard. Sully was a huge part of my life. Yes, we had our ups and the downs, but like so many of our brothers over the years we really grew to love each other. I’m so glad I got to talk to him before he left this planet. Thanks, @RicFlairNatrBoy. You not believing in me initially made me better, it made me work harder, and I’m so thankful to have known you. You did so many great things and I’m so proud to have been a part of some of them. God bless you! Love you brother. Rest in peace. DDP”

You can see these and similar responses below.

Just heard that Kevin “Sully” Sullivan has passed away. His passing really hurts my heart. I recently was talking to Ric Flair who told me that Sully wasn't doing well and I should call him. I immediately called him, and I talked about it on an interview I did with @CodyRhodes.… pic.twitter.com/sdbVZNJHzX — Diamond Dallas Page (@RealDDP) August 9, 2024

I Am So Saddened To Hear About Kevin Sullivan’s Passing. Rest In Peace Kevin! You Were An All Time Great Athlete & Friend! 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/QYBVuhpbJu — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) August 9, 2024

Godspeed, Kevin Sullivan. Whether in front of or behind the camera, your contributions to our industry are without question. Grateful for the times we shared, your advice, and kindness. Honored to have gone into the @nwa HOF together. Rest well, sir. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/OsoSmC1L4F — Adam Pearce (@ScrapDaddyAP) August 9, 2024

AEW and the wrestling world mourn the passing of the legendary Kevin Sullivan. Our thoughts are with his family, his friends and his fans. pic.twitter.com/mXasH8S757 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 9, 2024

It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of legendary professional wrestler and ardent Cauliflower Alley Club supporter, Kevin Sullivan, who has left us at the age of 74. Sincerest condolences to his family, friends and fans the world over. Rest in Peace Kevin. pic.twitter.com/nc9Il895PH — Cauliflower Alley Club (@CACReunion) August 9, 2024

An old photo of Kevin Sullivan and I during a match in Louisville back in the early 80's. Outside the ring, Jimmy Hart who managed Kevin looks on. Yes the haze in the background was from cigarettes. Yes, smoking was still allowed inside buildings then. RIP Kevin. @WSI_YouTube pic.twitter.com/TTYSb8JOca — 𝔻𝕣. 𝔻𝕦𝕥𝕔𝕙 (@DirtyDMantell) August 9, 2024

Many years ago,I said mean & false statements about kevin sullivan.I was stupid to harbor hatred towards him over eddie Gilbert's heat w/ him from the 1989 wcw booking committee. Over the year's,he was always professional to me.i even managed him in 2008. RIP pic.twitter.com/TrUpZ025rO — Missy Hyatt (@missyhyatt) August 9, 2024

Rest in Peace to one of the great wrestling minds of all time, Kevin Sullivan. To talk to Kevin was to receive a master class in the business, and I was honored to be a student a few times. Kevin also championed my Sheik book and put me over to Sabu, which I’ll never forget. pic.twitter.com/o8BThYVwFv — Brian R. Solomon (@BrianRSolomon) August 9, 2024

He was also the first person I interviewed for my Gorilla Monsoon book, and I’ll be honored to share his memories of being a rookie in the WWWF locker room back when Gino ruled the roost. — Brian R. Solomon (@BrianRSolomon) August 9, 2024

Waking up to the news that #KevinSullivan has passed away. Without him taking a chance on me there would have been Hugh Morrus. Thank you #shorty! See you down the road! pic.twitter.com/8oxyPYMR71 — Bill DeMott (@BillDeMott) August 9, 2024

Deeply saddened to hear about the passing of our dear friend, Kevin Sullivan. One of the greatest minds in the business, and an even greater human being. Wrestling was better because of him. This world was better because of him. RIP Brudda 🙏 pic.twitter.com/Pk7NLAXm2Y — AdFreeShows.com (@adfreeshows) August 9, 2024

With heavy hearts we mourn the passing of the legendary Kevin Sullivan, at the age of 74. A brilliant matchmaker, performer, and sinister conjurer of evil, the sport is forever richer for Sullivan's contributions. Thank you, Sully. It was a helluva deal. #RIPTaskmaster pic.twitter.com/SxkJYcrMzU — MLW (@MLW) August 9, 2024

We learned that the legendary Kevin Sullivan passed away this morning. We will honor his memory today on #bustedopen247

🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/rsK2tsZue6 — SiriusXM Busted Open (@BustedOpenRadio) August 9, 2024

Really sad to hear Kevin Sullivan passed away. My first time seeing him was when he lead the Dungeon of Doom in WCW which was totally crazy as a young kid. I soon got old and learned his overall influence on wrestling in general. Thoughts with his friends and family. pic.twitter.com/v8asL9i1yF — Simon Miller (@SimonMiller316) August 9, 2024

One of the greatest ever. RIP Kevin Sullivan thank you for all the memories. pic.twitter.com/MHz0rEgLyZ — Dave LaGreca (@davidlagreca1) August 9, 2024

Deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Kevin Sullivan. I had the privilege of working with him at @CCWAliveTV in Nashville, and I'll always appreciate his feedback and support. Rest in power, Kevin. — Jaden Newman (@Jaden4Real) August 9, 2024

I’ve had the pleasure of working with Kevin Sullivan at @CCWAliveTV I had them honor of him sitting in for one of my seminars. We shared a lot of the same ideologies on wrestling. He was always a class act! Condolences to him and his family! https://t.co/uTWRS6uqa0 — QT Marshall (@QTMarshall) August 9, 2024

I respect you, booker man ❤️#RIP — King (@LexisKingWWE) August 9, 2024