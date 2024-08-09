wrestling / News

Ric Flair, DDP, AEW and More Pay Tribute To Kevin Sullivan

August 9, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Kevin Sullivan Image Credit: WWE

As noted earlier today, former WCW wrestler and booker ‘Taskmaster’ Kevin Sullivan has passed away at the age of 74. The wrestling world has taken to social media to mourn the loss, including names like Ric Flair, Diamond Dallas Page and more.

Flair wrote: “I Am So Saddened To Hear About Kevin Sullivan’s Passing. Rest In Peace Kevin! You Were An All Time Great Athlete & Friend!

DDP added: “Just heard that Kevin “Sully” Sullivan has passed away. His passing really hurts my heart. I recently was talking to Ric Flair who told me that Sully wasn’t doing well and I should call him. I immediately called him, and I talked about it on an interview I did with @CodyRhodes. Here’s the clip of me talking about that interaction. This one hit me really hard. Sully was a huge part of my life. Yes, we had our ups and the downs, but like so many of our brothers over the years we really grew to love each other. I’m so glad I got to talk to him before he left this planet. Thanks, @RicFlairNatrBoy. You not believing in me initially made me better, it made me work harder, and I’m so thankful to have known you. You did so many great things and I’m so proud to have been a part of some of them. God bless you! Love you brother. Rest in peace. DDP

