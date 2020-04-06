Richard Holliday on The Dynasty Being the ‘Needle-Movers’ of MLW, Recruiting Gino Medina and Potentially Adding New Members

Speaking with Jeffrey Harris for the 411 Wrestling Interviews podcast, The Dynasty’s Richard Holliday discused how important the group is to MLW and why Gino Medina was brought into the stable. Medina joined the Dynasty back on the January 11th episode of MLW: Fusion and Holliday discussed how he saw an opportunity with Medina to expand the group’s influence.

Holiday also talked about how the Dynasty members have taken control of their own destiny and are currently at the forefront of MLW. You can check out highilghs and the full podcast below:

On the Dynasty taking control of their own careers: “Well, I alluded to that before. I said that this group of individuals, we came together and we said, ‘We are the best. We are the premiere talent, the cream always rises.’ And it’s not going to take us very long to rise whatsoever. So yes, March — I believe it was March 17th I tweeted out that it was the one-year anniversary of the Dynasty. March 17th. And here we are, March 26th, and we are absolutely, undoubtedly the forefront of the company.

“We all the needle-movers for MLW. We are the ones that they are featuring segment after segment, ‘Lifestyles of the Rich and Dynastic.’ Match after match. That’s what MLW’s all about right now. Yes, it’s a fusion. Yes there’s lucha libre, yes there’s deathmatch wrestling. Yes, there’s hardcore, yes there’s guys like Jacob Fatu who are fantastic, and I’ll give them that. But this company is officially predicated on the Dynasty. And I wouldn’t be so surprised if my lawyer-slash-my father agrees to rebrand this, and gets MLW to rebrand MLW to DLW, which would be Dynasty League Wrestling which is something I’m working on.”

On recruiting Gino Medina and if he would be open to other new recruits: “When I go into recruitment mode, it’s out of — not necessity. I never recruit out of necessity. I recruit based off of opportunity. And I recruited Gino Medina into the Dynasty, that was a hand selection by me. And I felt that we needed to penetrate the Latino market and expand our demographic reach. We did not need to do that, but that was something I felt was an opportunity for the Dynasty to do. So he was a very smooth transition in.

“So in terms of your question, I don’t actively recruit. I actively look for opportunities. And when the opportunity arises, then recruitment mode goes into play.”

In the full interview, Holliday discusses the Dynasty’s victories and winning over the “consumers” at MLW vs. AAA Super Series, the group’s feud with Mance Warner, what it’s like to become the faces of MLW, his plans to turn Major League into Dynasty League Wrestling, if he would be open to adding more members to the Dynasty, his tips for social distancing and much more.

0:00: Introduction

1:07: On how the Dynasty is handling MLW’s shutdown amid the coronavirus pandemic

1:56: On the Dynasty’s successful title defenses at AAA vs. MLW Super Series

3:02: On MLW and Savio Vega’s claims he stole the Caribbean Heavyweight Championship

3:36: On Mance Warner spitting beer in his face and costing him a win against Blue Meanie on MLW: Fusion, Warner being jealous of the Dynasty

7:07: On Warner’s challenge to MJF to an Empty Arena Loser Leaves Town challenge, what MJF thinks of Warner

7:45: On what’s next for the Dynasty, potentially setting their sights on MLW Heavyweight Title

8:45: On how it feels like to be turning into the faces of MLW

10:08: On his routine currently under the current pandemic, keeping fit at home

13:12: On if he feels he won over the fans during his match at AAA vs. MLW Super Series

14:22: On if he has any tips for consumers about how to better practice social distancing like the Dynasty

15:28: On the Dynasty taking control of their careers and their own destiny, being the “needle movers” of MLW

17:13: On recruiting Gino Medina and if he would be open to other people joining the group

18:16: On where fans — sorry, consumers — can find him online

