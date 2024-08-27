Rikishi Labels Joe Hendry a ‘Marketing Genius,’ Could See Him Appearing At WrestleMania

Rikishi is a fan of what he’s seen of Joe Hendry and could see the TNA star doing something at WrestleMania. Hendry has been appearing on WWE NXT as part of TNA’s working relationship with the company, and Rikishi weighed in on the star on his Off the Top podcast.

“[Joe Hendry] did something right,” Rikishi said (per Wrestling Inc)> “He’s going all viral because I had no idea who the hell he was until you guys sent me the post of this guy here…I’m not a believer. I believe he struck the right wherever to be viral.”

He continued, “The cat must be a marketing genius. I can possibly see him [doing] a skit or something at WrestleMania.”

Hendry is set to face Ethan Page for the NXT Championship at No Mercy on Sunday.