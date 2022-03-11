wrestling / News
RJ City Hosting New AEW Digital Series to Premiere Sunday
March 11, 2022 | Posted by
RJ City is set to host a new digital series from AEW, which will premiere on Sunday. The independent star is set to host “HEY! (EW),” which will premiere on Sunday at “the crack of dawn” as you can see below.
City hosted a Road to Revolution series last week in the lead up to AEW Revolution.
I don’t know why they let me do this. But they did, and it’s gonna be a disaster. https://t.co/M04FjlPboc
— RJ City (@RJCity1) March 11, 2022