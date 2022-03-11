wrestling / News

RJ City Hosting New AEW Digital Series to Premiere Sunday

March 11, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
RJ City AEW Hey (Ew) Image Credit: AEW

RJ City is set to host a new digital series from AEW, which will premiere on Sunday. The independent star is set to host “HEY! (EW),” which will premiere on Sunday at “the crack of dawn” as you can see below.

City hosted a Road to Revolution series last week in the lead up to AEW Revolution.

