Rob Van Dam Recalls How His Stretching Routine Influenced DDP Yoga

Rob Van Dam is known for his flexibility, and he recently talked about how he’s considered documenting it as well as how it helped influence what became DDP Yoga. RVD talked about his flexibility routine on the latest episode of 1 Of a Kind, and you can check out the highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On considering documenting his stretching routine: “I have floated around a few different platforms, to try and explain what I’m doing, and what’s going on inside my head and body,” RVD said. “I’m sure it’s been at least 20 years since I’ve wanted to do that — but I have never found a way yet, to actually explain it. Over the years, I’ve had camera crews and I’ve filmed my routine a few times.”

On his routine influencing DDP Yoga: “A gentleman saw me stretching — of course, I was always the only one who stretched real hard in the dressing room. He noticed that I wasn’t getting hurt taking all these bumps, and he says, ‘It must be something to do with the stretching.’ So, he started stretching and made an entire empire out of DDP Yoga.”

On plans to do a video that fell through: “I figured maybe I can instruct the class through it, but it’s a contrast to talk while I’m doing it [the routine]. That’s a big problem, so I thought I’d add audio separately — just showing me going through my routine [while] adding some CGI graphics, to show which muscles I’m working on while talking.” RVD added that he was unable to get the voiceover to sync with his routine in a way that made sense. Anyway, I decided it might not happen. It may be something just for me.”