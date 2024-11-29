Roman Reigns Says Cody Rhodes Is Not A Georgia Bulldogs Fan

Roman Reigns has disputed the notion that Cody Rhodes is a Georgia Bulldogs fan. Reigns is a Bulldogs alumnus and he made it clear in his interview with the SI Media podcast that he’s the fan of the school, not his longtime rival and sometime ally.

“Cody is not a Georgia fan,” Reigns said (per Fightful). “He’s like a lot of these Georgia people. Cody is one of those guys who went to Walmart and bought a Georgia Bulldogs shirt. That’s it.”

He continued, “He didn’t go to the school. He may have had a couple of stupid adolescent nights down there on whatever stupid street they have in Athens, but he’s not a Georgia Bulldog.”

The two WWE stars appeared in a segment at Georgia Tech before WWE Bad Blood as they attempted to find common ground so they could work together to beat Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu.